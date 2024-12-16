Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Trading 8.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 46,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 70,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.
Montana Technologies Trading Up 16.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13.
Insider Activity at Montana Technologies
In other news, major shareholder John Yogi Spence bought 11,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $100,002.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,161. The trade was a 23.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Montana Technologies
Montana Technologies Company Profile
Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.
