Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Trading 8.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 46,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 70,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13.

In other news, major shareholder John Yogi Spence bought 11,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $100,002.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,161. The trade was a 23.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Montana Technologies during the second quarter worth about $81,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Montana Technologies in the third quarter valued at $342,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Montana Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montana Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Montana Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

