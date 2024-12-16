Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Short Interest Update

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Stock Performance

CPMV remained flat at $1.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 902. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Mosaic ImmunoEngineering alerts:

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals.

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.