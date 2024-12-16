Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Short Interest Update

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Stock Performance
CPMV remained flat at $1.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 902. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.15.
About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.