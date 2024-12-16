M&T Bank Corp Acquires 86 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Crane by 11.2% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth $532,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 8.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock opened at $164.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.19 and a 200-day moving average of $156.00. Crane has a one year low of $106.89 and a one year high of $188.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

CR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

