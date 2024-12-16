M&T Bank Corp Has $1.37 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.1% in the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 2.5 %

BLDR stock opened at $166.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.75 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.69 and its 200-day moving average is $169.13.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

