M&T Bank Corp Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 735,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 47,334 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,048. This represents a 35.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $1,428,721.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,937 shares in the company, valued at $999,409.27. This represents a 58.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Read Our Latest Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.48 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.