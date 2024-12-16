M&T Bank Corp Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Sweetgreen by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 9,507 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $323,713.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,264,026.85. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $40,410.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,228,422.28. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470,639 shares of company stock valued at $18,379,124. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Sweetgreen Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $34.46 on Monday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

