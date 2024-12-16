M&T Bank Corp Sells 153 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $78.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.43. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $91.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.26). Principal Financial Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -324.44%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

