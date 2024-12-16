M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,162 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in CF Industries by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $89.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.73. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $94.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 19.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,077,640. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,701 shares of company stock worth $2,052,704. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

