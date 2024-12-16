M&T Bank Corp Sells 343 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 215,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,744,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 49,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 20,205 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 35.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 65,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,012 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SYF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $2,220,253.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,879.13. This trade represents a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,209,221.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,831.59. This trade represents a 18.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $68.06 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $35.29 and a 52 week high of $69.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 13.05%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

