M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,288 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ranpak in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ranpak during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Ranpak Price Performance

PACK opened at $7.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.08 million, a P/E ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $9.04.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Ranpak

(Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.