Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in November

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Naked Wines Stock Performance
NWINF remained flat at $0.65 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367. Naked Wines has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.
About Naked Wines
