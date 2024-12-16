Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in November

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Naked Wines Stock Performance

NWINF remained flat at $0.65 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367. Naked Wines has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

