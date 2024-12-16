National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Holdings Raised by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 77.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,989,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,566 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,535,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,421,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 11,704.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 650,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,917,000 after buying an additional 644,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in National Grid by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $59.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.62. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $73.40.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

