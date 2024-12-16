National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the November 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

National Health Investors Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,297,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.76. 299,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,209. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.04.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $63.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.93 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

