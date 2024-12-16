Navcoin Price Down 55.9% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 35.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 16th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $59,649.68 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 55.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.58 or 0.00098019 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00019841 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00011214 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00008707 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000030 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,403.97 or 0.50052834 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.