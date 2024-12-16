NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Position Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in NewMarket in the third quarter worth $408,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in NewMarket by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the third quarter worth $789,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEU opened at $541.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.83. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $494.04 and a one year high of $650.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.50.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $724.95 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.57%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 22.21%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

