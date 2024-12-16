NFT (NFT) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00005834 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104,070.43 or 1.00282793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00012844 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00007055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000703 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000043 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

