Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in November

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nihon Kohden Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of Nihon Kohden stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821. Nihon Kohden has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45.
Nihon Kohden Company Profile
