Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in November

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nihon Kohden Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of Nihon Kohden stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821. Nihon Kohden has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.