Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Short Interest Update

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,376,800 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 1,094,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHMAF remained flat at $4.18 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. Nihon M&A Center has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $6.87.

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

