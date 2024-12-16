Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Short Interest Update

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,376,800 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 1,094,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nihon M&A Center Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHMAF remained flat at $4.18 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. Nihon M&A Center has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $6.87.
Nihon M&A Center Company Profile
