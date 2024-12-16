Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $264,000 Holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,122,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,388,000 after buying an additional 189,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 35.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 525,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 56.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 618,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Orion Office REIT by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 59,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 23.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 277,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONL opened at $3.99 on Monday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $223.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.97%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

