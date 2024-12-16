Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $65,000 Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $920,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 379,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd lifted its position in F.N.B. by 48.1% in the third quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 175,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $447,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,045,000 after buying an additional 1,964,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

FNB stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $413.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.80 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,652,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,261,778.50. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNB. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

