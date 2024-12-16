Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $657,000 Stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,663,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,085,000 after acquiring an additional 564,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,768,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 498,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,117,000 after buying an additional 100,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,450,000 after buying an additional 238,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $338.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.74 and a beta of 0.85. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $378.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $64,139,445.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446.88. The trade was a 99.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.33, for a total transaction of $553,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,839,829.87. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,220 shares of company stock worth $69,516,702. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.40.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

