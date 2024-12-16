Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 679 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 7.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,825 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 30,121 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Tapestry by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,462,721 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth $5,446,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 2.1% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 425,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,699,067 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $79,822,000 after buying an additional 219,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE TPR opened at $63.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.60. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $65.30.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $514,221.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,773.88. The trade was a 20.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tapestry from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPR

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.