Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $145,000 Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZEK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in AZEK by 290.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 90,499 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $744,000. Investment House LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 6.5% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 7.7% in the second quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZEK. Loop Capital lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on AZEK from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

AZEK Stock Performance

AZEK opened at $53.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.92.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

