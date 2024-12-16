Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $93,000 Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 141,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.46.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of RARE opened at $45.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.56. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $60.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 187.12%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 8,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $413,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,195,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,785,600. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. The trade was a 7.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.