NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $91,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $9,341,000. Swedbank AB boosted its position in NVR by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in NVR by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $1,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,330.96. This represents a 51.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,679. This represents a 35.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 775 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,073 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NVR from $9,820.00 to $9,245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,765.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

NVR Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $8,587.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9,250.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8,758.33. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6,768.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $125.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.