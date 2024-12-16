O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Up 36.0% in November

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the November 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

O3 Mining Price Performance

Shares of O3 Mining stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 71,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,935. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. O3 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

About O3 Mining

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Marban Alliance property with 65 mining claims covering 2,189 hectares located in the western portion of the province of Québec, Canada.

