O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Up 36.0% in November

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the November 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
O3 Mining Price Performance
Shares of O3 Mining stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 71,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,935. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. O3 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.
About O3 Mining
