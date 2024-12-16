Oasys (OAS) Price Hits $0.0404 on Top Exchanges

Oasys (OAS) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasys has a market capitalization of $138.98 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasys has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasys Profile

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,439,175,803 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys.

Buying and Selling Oasys

Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

