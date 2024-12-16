Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Down 33.2% in November

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the November 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oriental Land Price Performance

OLCLY traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $21.74. 155,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,859. Oriental Land has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oriental Land will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

