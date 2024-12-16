Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,243,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,056,000 after purchasing an additional 950,431 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,637,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,017,000 after buying an additional 5,466,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,296,000 after buying an additional 181,103 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,218,000 after buying an additional 965,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,962,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,169,000 after buying an additional 1,339,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

