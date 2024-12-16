Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $992,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.8% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 16.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $3,830,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,775,004.27. This trade represents a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,305,148.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,608.72. This represents a 52.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,893 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAL opened at $61.52 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.34 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

