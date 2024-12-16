Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Short Interest Update

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 8,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $97.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.02. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.04. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $85.42 and a 1 year high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.90%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $909,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,391.84. The trade was a 47.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,349,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,871 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3,673.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,261,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,988 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,247,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,945,000 after purchasing an additional 907,972 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,061,000 after acquiring an additional 883,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2,782.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 815,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,469,000 after acquiring an additional 786,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

