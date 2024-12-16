Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 169,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock opened at $33.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $287.87 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Team Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF ( NASDAQ:COWG Free Report ) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF accounts for 2.4% of Team Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Team Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

