PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Down 4.7% on Analyst Downgrade

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.7% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PagSeguro Digital traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 2,857,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 4,230,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAGS. Susquehanna cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of PagSeguro Digital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PAGS
Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.92.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PagSeguro Digital
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.