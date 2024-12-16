Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Down 4% on Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $71.16 and last traded at $72.99. 60,452,724 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 59,941,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.07.

Specifically, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 416,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $30,858,651.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,908.64. This trade represents a 99.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $31,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,002.40. This trade represents a 99.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 10,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $823,158.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,748,867.94. The trade was a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.97, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.87.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,955 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 68,945 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after buying an additional 87,062 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 97.9% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 99,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

