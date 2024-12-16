Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Makes New $544,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned 0.42% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEI opened at $99.99 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.32 and a 12-month high of $101.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.10.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.
