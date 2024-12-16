Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Makes New $544,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned 0.42% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEI opened at $99.99 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.32 and a 12-month high of $101.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.10.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.