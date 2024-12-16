Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 283 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Clorox by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Clorox by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.38.

Clorox Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $164.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

