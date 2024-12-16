Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 561 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,454 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 4.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in Best Buy by 15.6% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 895 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $6,049,258.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,442.20. The trade was a 42.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $87.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $103.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.27%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

