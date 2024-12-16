Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PENG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Penguin Solutions from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Penguin Solutions from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Penguin Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Get Penguin Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PENG

Penguin Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PENG opened at $19.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.74. Penguin Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $311.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. Penguin Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Penguin Solutions will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $267,346.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 235,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,998. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,264 shares of Penguin Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,982.50. This represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Penguin Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penguin Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penguin Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.