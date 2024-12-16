Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $325.50 and last traded at $318.92, with a volume of 6555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $318.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PIPR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.19.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.