Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $646,291,000 after buying an additional 33,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,196,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 565,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pool by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,125,000 after acquiring an additional 90,951 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $362.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $367.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.