PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Decreased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in PPG Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,513.20. This represents a 12.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $124.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.65 and its 200-day moving average is $126.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.93.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

