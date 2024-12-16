Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America raised Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Prada Price Performance

About Prada

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.35. 12,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,796. Prada has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

