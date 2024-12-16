Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Bank of America raised Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRDSY
Prada Price Performance
About Prada
Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prada
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.