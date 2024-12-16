Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,971 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.31% of Procore Technologies worth $122,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 24.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 237.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,967,000 after purchasing an additional 168,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $78.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -157.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $86.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $295.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. Analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Procore Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 8,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $521,030.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,371,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,606,298.24. The trade was a 0.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 9,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $628,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,488,905. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,295 shares of company stock valued at $11,185,742 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.