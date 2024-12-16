Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) versus RadView Software (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) Financial Survey

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) and RadView Software (OTCMKTS:RDVWF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Procore Technologies and RadView Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procore Technologies 0 5 12 1 2.78 RadView Software 0 0 0 0 0.00

Procore Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $83.71, suggesting a potential upside of 6.20%. Given Procore Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Procore Technologies is more favorable than RadView Software.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

81.1% of Procore Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Procore Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of RadView Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Procore Technologies and RadView Software”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procore Technologies $950.01 million 12.33 -$189.69 million ($0.50) -157.64 RadView Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RadView Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Procore Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Procore Technologies and RadView Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procore Technologies -6.59% -2.51% -1.58% RadView Software N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Procore Technologies beats RadView Software on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Execution, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office. The company also provides Workforce Management, that helps contractors to schedule, track, and forecast labor productivity, enhance time management, communication with workforces, and manage profitability on construction projects; Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitates untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time; and Construction Intelligence, that allows customers to capture, manage, and learn from data for project and portfolio reporting, analytics, and artificial intelligence-guided workflows, as well as to monitor projects and drive informed decision-making for business needs. It serves owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. The company allow users to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. Procore Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

About RadView Software

RadView Software Ltd. develops and markets software for testing the performance, scalability, and integrity of Internet applications. Its WebLOAD provides various solutions, such as Website, Java, NET, Oracle forms, Web services/REST, and Selenium load testing solutions, as well as continuous integration, CRM and ERP performance testing, and campus management platforms testing solutions. The company’s WebLOAD testing solution is used for testing applications in financial services, retail, media, education, manufacturing, healthcare, and other sectors. RadView Software Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is based in Rosh Ha’ayin, Israel.

