Proton (XPR) Trading Up 1% This Week

Proton (XPR) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Proton has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $40.33 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,878,026,821 coins and its circulating supply is 26,948,052,973 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

