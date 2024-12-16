Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $38.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.95 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTRG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

