Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.63 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in KBR were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in KBR by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR opened at $58.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average is $64.93. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

