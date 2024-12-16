Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 390.7% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 421.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,681,000 after buying an additional 43,153 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,535,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 188,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,268,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $5,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 592,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,883,880.75. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total transaction of $72,171.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,212.14. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,183,871. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $233.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.45 and a 200-day moving average of $242.14. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.42 and a twelve month high of $297.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.11%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

