Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 764,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,151,000 after acquiring an additional 382,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 696.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $940,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,221,502.24. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BJ opened at $97.54 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.06 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.29.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.56.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

