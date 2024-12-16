Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,992 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $42.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $965.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,542.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,127.12. This represents a 19.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

